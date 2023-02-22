Councilwoman Nithya Raman's office has identified funding for installing speed tables at two locations on Hyperion and Fountain avenues between Griffith Park and Sunset boulevards, according to the Hyperion Street Safety Coalition.
The coalition released its Avenue Plan last year after months of outreach. The plan calls for modest improvements -- including new traffic signals, ADA curb cuts and high visibility crosswalks -- at four Hyperion intersections: Evans Street, Scotland Street, De Longpre Avenue and Fountain.
The stretch of road has few traffic lights and crosswalks and is mainly inaccessible to the disabled. In January of 2019, Cristina Garcia, a 57-year-old mother of three, was hit and killed by a speeding Toyota Corolla that jumped a sidewalk in the 1800 block of Hyperion.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.