Los Feliz - Last summer, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino announced he had bought the Vista Theatre and might start screening new and old films around around Christmas.

Well, that schedule may have been too ambitious.

The century-old theater near Sunset Boulevard and Hillhurst Avenue remains closed -- as it has since the beginning of the pandemic. There is no confirmed date to relaunch the Vista under Tarantino's ownership, said Lance Alspaugh, the CEO of Vintage Cinemas, who sold the theater to Tarantino.

But the renovation of the Vista is underway, said Alspaugh. He added that his firm will work with Tarantino in the new operation.

In announcing his purchase of the Vista, Tarantino emphasized the movie house would be different than his other theater, the New Beverly Cinema.

“It’s not gonna be like the New Beverly," Tarantino said, referring to his other movie house. “The Vista is like a crown jewel kind of thing. So it’ll be like the best prints. We’ll show older films, but they will be like older films that can hold a four-night engagement.”