The Los Angeles Zoo will reopen to the public on Tuesday for the first time since the most recent COVID-19 regional stay-at-home order went into effect on Dec. 7, the zoo announced today.

Zoo officials said they have modified the zoo experience to make it safe for guests and conform to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's safety protocols.

Visitors should expect:

An online reservation-based ticketing system for all visitors, including members

Limited capacity within the zoo

Face covering requirements for all staff and guests who are 2 years old and older

Enhanced cleaning procedures for high-contact surfaces and restrooms

Hand sanitizer stations throughout the zoo

One-way traffic pathways throughout the zoo to allow for physical distancing among guests

Signs reminding people to physically distance, as well as markers and physical barriers placed throughout the zoo

The closure of high touch areas, including the Papiano Playpark, the contact yard at the Winnick Family Children's Zoo, and the Tom Mankiewicz Conservation Carousel

The closure of indoor and enclosed exhibits

The closure of indoor dining

Suspension of in-person talks, presentations and events

Admission is $22 for adults and $17 for children between the ages of two and 12. People can begin making reservations at noon on Saturday at lazoo.org/reopening.