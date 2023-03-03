Los Feliz- This was the first house that Larry from the Three Stooges ever owned.
Indeed, many celebrities have lived along Aberdeen Avenue and still do -- mere steps south of Griffith Park. But for Larry Fine, born Louis Feinberg to a Russian Jewish family in Philadelphia, there was no other starter home. This was it.
The bushy yet balding Stooge was, by all accounts, a generous soul who enjoyed gambling. His wife, Mabel, hated housekeeping. So the family always lived in hotels, according to IMDB.
But sometime in the 1940s (theNew York Postsays it was 1941, others say later), Larry bought the four-bedroom Spanish Colonial Revival on Aberdeen Avenue. It was built in 1925 with more than 3,000 square feet of space on about a quarter of an acre, according to city records.
Antics ensued.
Well, mostly, Larry and Mabel raised a couple of kids. But there was that time he wanted to redo one of his five bathrooms, and the lead Stooge, Moe Howard, convinced him they should just do it themselves, according to Fine’s grandson Eric Lamond, inToluca Lake Magazine.
If you’ve seen even one Stooges bit, you know where this is going.
Moe and Larry put on painters’ outfits, started doing the wallpapering, and Larry rolled wallpaper over Moe’s hand.
“Without even looking up, Moe takes his wallpaper brush and, whap, hits Larry in the face with it,” Lamond said. And … well, they went into the act, cracking each other up. “It took them about 20 minutes to basically destroy everything.”
Fine sold the house in 1959, possibly because Columbia Pictures had ended “The Three Stooges” movies two years earlier, the Post said.
Redfinpicks up the history of the house again in 1980, when it sold for $63,500. The same owner held it until 2013, after which it changed hands every couple of years - 2014, 2017, and finally 2021, selling for $4.75 million to “Dead to Me” writer Liz Feldman and her wife, singer-songwriter Rachael Cantu, the Post reported.
It’s not clear whether Larry ever owned another house. But according to his obituary in the L.A. Times, he spent the last four years of his life - 1971 to 1975 - in the Motion Picture Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. A sort of hotel.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
