Los Feliz -- It's been a year since Mexico City restaurant closed its doors after more than 20 years of dishing up Mexican fare in a lounge-like atmosphere. The Hillhurst Avenue space remains vacant but a newcomer is on the way called Encanto.

Encanto is the name on the state alcohol license application that is currently pending. Among the managers listed on the license application are Kevin Khalili and Shawn Yari, who are partners in Alliance Hospitality Group, which owns, among other things Coral Tree Café (with outlets in Beverly Hills and Encino) and Baltaire in Brentwood.

The firm is working with William Emmerson Design, which created the interior for on of its Corral Tree cafes, to remake the Mexico City space.

It's still not clear when Encanto will open. A story in Eater said the former Mexico City space "won’t be down for long." But that was back in January.

We will keep you posted when Encanto is closer to opening.

Encanto will be at 2121 Hillhurst Ave.