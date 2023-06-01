Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Los Feliz -- A 33-year-old woman allegedly fatally struck a tow truck driver tending to a disabled vehicle on the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park, authorities said today.
Paramedics sent to the southbound 5 Freeway near Zoo Drive about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. His identification is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
Altadena officers responded to the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Detectives conducted an investigation and discovered that the 41-year- old man from Sun Valley was fatally struck by a 2012 Nissan Versa while performing his duties as a tow truck driver, according to the CHP. The driver of the Nissan and the motorist of the disabled vehicle remained at the scene.
Neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be determining factors in the crash and there was no indication that the driver was taken into custody.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact CHP Officer R. Mayer at 626-296-8100.
Updated at 2:10 pm
209 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.