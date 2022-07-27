Starting July 26, you will be able to visit The Eastsider five times every 30 days before you will be required to sign up for an account to read more stories at no charge. That will also include a free subscription to our Daily Digest newsletter.
Los Feliz - The eastern end of Russell Avenue seems like an unlikely place to have a rash of complaints about speeding and traffic. This short stretch is narrow, lined with homes and apartments and comes to an abrupt end at a tall gate.
But at the end of the street is the International School, also known as the Lycée International. According to Stella Stahl, a spokesperson for Councilmember Nithya Raman, school employees, parents picking up and dropping off kids and school buses generate about 70% of the traffic on this residential street.
That traffic has been a sore point with the neighbors for years.
"Pulling out of the driveway is dangerous," said resident Phillip Dane. "Walking our dogs is dangerous, and we are all constantly on high guard when it comes to the safety of our kids."
While the complaints go back more than 10 years, concerns grew during the pandemic.
“Cars began backing up due to COVID-related screenings and procedures the school was required to implement,” Stahl said.
Now, as the school renegotiates its lease to remain on city-owned land, neighbors want the school to switch to smaller, diesel-free buses, Dane said.
Lycée’s Head of School, Michael Maniska, said its transportation company will stop using diesel buses. But the city also wants those buses to arrive after 7 am.
The school is now working with the council office to install speed bumps and speed feedback signs, Maniska said. “The goal is to have these in place by the time school resumes.”
Despite promises of change, Dane said he's part of a group preparing a lawsuit against the City of LA and the school.
“Honestly, all we have ever wanted was for the school, a tenant of Los Angeles, to be proactive and implement safety protocols, and they refuse,” Dane said. “We will not stop until our street is safe.”
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
