Los Feliz - The eastern end of Russell Avenue seems like an unlikely place to have a rash of complaints about speeding and traffic. This short stretch is narrow, lined with homes and apartments and comes to an abrupt end at a tall gate.

But at the end of the street is the International School, also known as the Lycée International. According to Stella Stahl, a spokesperson for Councilmember Nithya Raman, school employees, parents picking up and dropping off kids and school buses generate about 70% of the traffic on this residential street.

