Los Feliz -- A large tree toppled across a parking area at the Greek Theatre tonight, landing on about 30 parked vehicles and injuring one woman, according to the LA Fire Department.
No one was trapped inside any of the vehicles after the tree, which was 40- to 50-feet tall, fell at about 8 pm across the lot, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
A 35-year-old woman was transported to a hospital with a leg injury.
The three fell just as a sold out concert featuring Khruangbin was to have started at the Greek.
Concertgoers in for a terrible surprise after this massive tree collapses on dozens of cars on Lot H during a sold-out show at the #GreekTheatre !We’re live at 11p w/ the latest. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/zZdHZPEqJm— Beverly White (@BeverlyNBCLA) November 4, 2021
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.