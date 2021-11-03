Los Feliz -- A large tree toppled across a parking area at the Greek Theatre tonight, landing on about 30 parked vehicles and injuring one woman, according to the LA Fire Department.

No one was trapped inside any of the vehicles after the tree, which was 40- to 50-feet tall, fell at about 8 pm across the lot, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

A 35-year-old woman was transported to a hospital with a leg injury.

The three fell just as a sold out concert featuring Khruangbin was to have started at the Greek.

Concertgoers in for a terrible surprise after this massive tree collapses on dozens of cars on Lot H during a sold-out show at the #GreekTheatre !We’re live at 11p w/ the latest. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/zZdHZPEqJm — Beverly White (@BeverlyNBCLA) November 4, 2021