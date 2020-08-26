Los Feliz - Tropicalia on Hillhurst Avenue is closing for two or three months, as the business adapts itself to pandemic conditions, according to the owner, John Borghetti.

The restaurant - which contains a wine and beer bar (Vinoteca e Birreria) - will be developing a more casual, and more limited menu. And of course, they will be setting up more seating in the parking lot, Borghetti said.

“No more full-service,” he said. “This way people will have faster service.”

Tropicalia combines Brazilian and Italian food, harkening back to the way Borghetti grew up, he said.

“I was born and raised in southern Brazil,” Borghetti said. But, “I’m 100 percent Italian. A lot of Italians moved to southern Brazil in late 1800s.”

So in his part of Brazil, black beans would be served alongside pasta, rice alongside polenta.

“We’re going to be doing similar things,” he said about Tropicalia when it reopens, “plus several other things - lighter and more affordable.”

Tropicalia, at 1968 Hillhurst, is not to be confused with another of Borghetti’s restaurants, Farfalla, which is on the other side of the same building, at 1978 Hillhurst. The Farfalla in Los Feliz - along with the locations in Westlake Village and Encino - will continue in operation, Borghetti said.