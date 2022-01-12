Los Feliz -- A fire damaged several vehicles in a carport this morning, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters sent to the 3100 block of West Rowena Avenue at 7:11 a.m. extinguished the flames in 14 minutes, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Their quick actions prevented the fire from extending into the exposed apartment building," Stewart said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.