Los Feliz - Just up the street from Walt Disney’s first big studio - or at least where the studio used to be - is a set of eight cottages that look like they could have been in a Disney cartoon.
And maybe they were. Maybe.
Word has gone around for some years that one or more of the storybook-style cottages at 2906-2912 1/2 Griffith Park Blvd. served as a model - or at least had some influence - for the dwarfs’ forest home in Walt Disney’s animated film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”
The Los Angeles Times was cautious on the question in 2011 when a reporter interviewed then-owner Sylvia Helfert, who said a former Disney employee told her she used one of the cottages as an office. We also know that a background animator for Snow White lived there as of 1940 - Claude Coats lived at 2912 Griffith Park Blvd. with his wife Evelyn, according to the 1940 Census.
The timeline also allows plenty of time for the storybook cottages to cross-pollinate with the animators before "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" came out in 1937. Disney opened his studio at the corner of Griffith Park Boulevard and Hyperion Avenue in 1926. The cottages at the 2900 block of Griffith Park Boulevard were built in 1931 by architect Ben Sherwood.
So yeah, maybe that’s how it went down.
But the best proof may be to look at a real storybook house side-by-side with the animated one and judge for yourself. Far be it from us, though, to post a picture of Disney’s intellectual property. So, for a picture of the Seven Dwarfs’ cottage, click this link.
Flashback Friday Notes
Eagle Rock : The Women's Twentieth Century Club turns 120 years old on Saturday, and is celebrating with a full English tea and an art exhibit. The group first formed on Feb. 25, 1903 when a small group of women in the Eagle Rock Valley gathered at the home of Mrs. Phillip W. Parker, according to the group’s website. “The women’s club movement of America marked the entry of women into public life,” the site states. Over the decades that followed, the club led a petition for women’s suffrage, secured a grant in 1915 for a public library, and organized the Red Cross Auxiliary during both World Wars.
El Sereno: A plaque now marks the location of the old Pacific Electric tunnel opening along Soto Street. The tunnel was rediscovered a few years ago while the city was working on the Soto Street and Valley Boulevard improvements, according to the El Sereno Historical Society. The Soto Street Tunnel was used by the old Red Car trains running between Pasadena and Los Angeles, the plaque states.
