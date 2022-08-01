Mosquito

Los Feliz -- Health officials today reported more evidence of West Nile virus in the region, including this year's first detection of the disease of in Griffith Park.

Mosquito samples collected in recent weeks in four other areas -- Bellflower, Glendale, Granada Hills and San Marino -- also tested positive, according to the Greater L.A. County Vector Control District announced.

