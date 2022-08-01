Los Feliz -- Health officials today reported more evidence of West Nile virus in the region, including this year's first detection of the disease of in Griffith Park.
Mosquito samples collected in recent weeks in four other areas -- Bellflower, Glendale, Granada Hills and San Marino -- also tested positive, according to the Greater L.A. County Vector Control District announced.
The bite of an infected mosquito can spread the virus to people and animals. There is no cure for West Nile, which can cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea and even death in the most severe cases.
So far this year, the agency has collected 35 samples around the county that have tested positive for the virus.
The positive sample that the agency said was from Los Feliz came from the northeast corner of Griffith Park, according to a vector control map. The positive sample was detected on July 19.
The vector control district advises these steps to help limit the breeding of mosquitoes and the spread of the disease:
Eliminate standing water in clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs or anything that holds water for more than a week.
Ensure that swimming pools, spas, and ponds are properly maintained.
Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and other small containers weekly.
Request mosquitofish from your local vector control district for placement in ornamental ponds.
Wear EPA-recommended insect repellent when outdoors where mosquitoes may be present.
Report neglected (green) swimming pools in your neighborhood to your vector control district.
Last year, 148 human West Nile cases were reported in California, including 17 in L.A. County.
This year, seven human cases have been reported in the state as of July 29, according to the California Department of Public Health.
In 2016, the L.A. Times profiled Los Feliz resident and Ivanhoe school teacher Missy Morris, who was left partially paralyzed after contracting West Nile.
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.
