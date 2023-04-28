Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
A newly installed sign at the Travel Town train museum at Griffith Park marks the site of a short-term Japanese internment camp.
Los Feliz -- On Dec. 7, 1941, the FBI fruitlessly searched George Kumemaro Uno’s South Central home for contraband, then hauled him away. His wife and 10 children had no idea where the 54-year-old government entomologist had been taken, according to a 1973 interview with one of his children. But after about three weeks, an anonymous phone tip guided them to the former Civilian Conservation Corps camp in Griffith Park.
But with the outbreak of World War II, this place was turned into the Griffith Park Internment Camp, the first stop for people of Japanese descent and others who were being sent to long-term prison camps without any legal proceedings. A sign was unveiled there last week to mark the location and provide information.
The Uno family found a crowd of Japanese-born men behind double fences of galvanized mesh wire topped with barbed wire and floodlights, and with sentry stations at each corner, according to the Densho Encyclopedia.
Uno’s children stood outside chanting his name until he emerged from the crowd. Then they threw supplies for him over the barriers - soap, toothpaste, a shaving kit. Somehow, the MPs didn’t stop them.
The public was told little if anything about this stockade. In early 1942, Uno and the others were sent to permanent facilities. After another anonymous phone tip, the Uno family saw their father and the other men, now dressed in fatigues, when Army trucks delivered them to a train station in Glendale.
“All of those men looked so aged and tired, said Uno's daughter, Amy Uno Ishii. "When we saw our father, we just couldn't help but cry because the change in so short a time had been so drastic."
Various detainees remained until the summer of 1943, when the military put the stockade to other uses, Densho said. It became public parkland again in 1947, the same year George Uno finally left custody.
By then, his family was living in a Quonset hut behind Griffith Park at the Rodger Young Village housing project, Ishii said. Uno ended the war where he started it, at Griffith Park.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
