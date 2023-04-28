Abandoned internment camp barracks

Photo of the abandoned internment camp barracks, during a walk-through in 1945 to determine their suitability for housing returning soldiers.

Los Feliz -- On Dec. 7, 1941, the FBI fruitlessly searched George Kumemaro Uno’s South Central home for contraband, then hauled him away. His wife and 10 children had no idea where the 54-year-old government entomologist had been taken, according to a 1973 interview with one of his children.  But after about three weeks, an anonymous phone tip guided them to the former Civilian Conservation Corps camp in Griffith Park.

But with the outbreak of World War II, this place was turned into the Griffith Park Internment Camp, the first stop for people of Japanese descent and others who were being sent to long-term prison camps without any legal proceedings. A sign was unveiled there last week to mark the location and provide information.  

Sign marking Japanese holding site

A newly installed sign at the Travel Town train museum at Griffith Park marks the site of a short-term Japanese internment camp. 

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

