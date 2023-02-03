Los Feliz -- If you're looking for the site of Walt Disney's first big studios, start off by getting supplies (fried chicken, wine, muffin tops, what have you) at the Gelson's at the corner of Griffith Park Boulevard and Hyperion Avenue.
Then just sit in the Gelson's parking lot with your groceries because, well, you're already there.
According to the Cultural Heritage Commission and other sources, the 2700 of Griffith Park Boulevard held Disney's studios from 1926 to 1940. It's where Disney would produce “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and develop Mickey Mouse. Technically, this geographical footprint itself is a L.A. Historic-Cultural Monument (No. 163).
But all the studio buildings are long gone - replaced on the north side of Hyperion by the Gelson's and the south side by a strip mall with mailbox rentals, soft-serve vegan ice cream, and a convenient and comfortable Jersey Mike’s.
The Disney company moved their studios to Burbank in 1940, and in the years following, moved some of the actual buildings in Silver Lake to the new location, according to the Historical Marker Database, which also said the remaining buildings were leveled around 1966.
But what was known as the Hyperion Studio was not Disney's first work space in L.A. Before opening Hyperion, Walt and his brother Roy worked at 4649 Kingswell Ave. near Vermont Avenue, according to the L.A. Times. They first rented the back half of a real estate office, then expanded to a second storefront. The storefronts still remain, though they’ve been altered over the years.
