Los Feliz - Why do so many celebrities own real estate here?

It seems like every week, an entertainment industry celebrity is buying as well as selling in this neighborhood.

Around the beginning of August, Nick Kroll (currently the show-runner for “Big Mouth”) bought a renovated 1920s Spanish Colonial for $6 million. In June, actor Josh Hartnett (“Lucky Number Slevin,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Black Hawk Down”) sold his 4,100-square-foot compound for $4.43 million - complete with its own private pub. As of the end of July, director Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Endgame”) had a sale pending for his 4-bedroom East Coast traditional.

Why Los Feliz?

“Celebrities like Los Feliz because it’s a small town feel with history, privacy, and beauty. The location is also very convenient,” said Konstantine Valissarakos, one of the real estate agents who’ve held the listing for an updated 1920s Italianate villa on N. Oxford Avenue owned by Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi - the producers behind Netflix's "Making a Murderer.”

For convenience, the neighborhood holds quick access to Los Feliz Village, Griffith Park and Interstate 5.

Plus the buildings themselves often feel historical, whether or not that actually are, said Tori Horowitz, who is seeking a buyer for the Country English compound owned by Portlandia star Carrie Brownstein.

“There is a good amount of classic California Spanish/Mediterranean and also a mix with Mid Century architecture that attracts buyers who are looking for homes that have a permanence and provenance to them,” Horowitz said. “Lots tend to be larger, in general, as well. This is not an area where you will not find many newer 'cookie cutter' homes and I think higher end/celebrity clientele appreciate that.”

At the same time, it’s more low key and, in some cases, more affordable than Beverly Hills, Trousdale or Hollywood HIlls West.

Horowitz added that Los Feliz has been attracting celebrities “since the 1920s when it was an enclave for the Hollywood stars and makers who came to work at the nearby studios,” she said. “Walt Disney was an early inhabitant of the area, as were Raymond Chandler and many others.”

In addition, one home that was recently sold was the historic Samuel-Novarro house on Valley Oak Drive, which had been owned or occupied at various times by silent film star Ramon Novarro, Diane Keaton, Christina Ricci, Leonard Bernstein, and Jerome Robbins, Variety said. Another home that sold recently was the Van Griffith Estate on Vermont Street, which was once owned by Michael Balzary - “Flea” from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

“There are very few areas in LA that feel like they have maintained their original integrity, and Los Feliz is one of them,” Horowitz said. “It still maintains an Old Hollywood aura with magnificent architecture and large historical homes, some by noted architects and some with wonderful city views.”