Los Feliz - After sitting storage for six years, the Wings of Mexico, a pair human-scale bronze wings, were celebrated today after being installed near the Griffith Observatory.
The afternoon ceremony featuring L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico and the Consul General of Mexico took place during the first day of the Summit of the Americas, a gathering of officials from across the Western Hemisphere.
Created by Mexican sculptor Jorge Marin, the human-scale wings are a gift from Mexico City to the City of Los Angeles. The artwork cast in bronze has been set up to allow visitors to pose for pictures in front of the wings, looking like they’re about to fly away.
It is one of 28 similar sculptures that have been exhibited internationally, including in Dubai, Berlin, Madrid, and Tel Aviv. Collectively, these sculptures are called “Wings of México."
En 2016 el #TalentoMexicano Jorge Marín donó su escultura Alas de México a Los Ángeles como símbolo de la amistad entre 🇺🇸🇲🇽. Ahora la escultura tendrá un nuevo hogar en Griffith Park. Nuestra relación y amistad se fortalecen cada día. En inauguración junto @MayorOfLA Garcetti. pic.twitter.com/09haErTmEi— Embajador Ken Salazar (@USAmbMex) June 7, 2022
Despite being presented to the city in 2016, the wings had been stored away as city officials figured out where to place the artwork.
Marín told The Eastsider earlier this year that he wanted the sculpture placed where its easy for people to reach.
“The main requirement for its location is that it be a place accessible to all public, and accessible to any ideology," Marín said.
Earlier this year Recreation and Parks Commissioners approved spending $400,000 to install the Wings of Mexico 600 feet north of the Griffith Observatory. Though the spot near public restrooms may suggest a humble setting, crowds gather nearby, especially on busy weekends. The Hollywood Sign, hills and cityscape would also serve as a backdrop for photographs.
According to the Board Report, the sculpture is eventually supposed to be installed at First and Broadway Park, planned for an empty lot across from City Hall in Downtown LA. But since that park site is not yet ready to receive the sculpture, the Mayor’s Office reached out to the Bureau of Engineering and Department of Recreation and Parks to install it elsewhere for now.
Marín said on his website - as part of his statement on the L.A. gift - that everyone, at some point, has wanted wings.
“Flying is one of the oldest and most beautiful desires of humanity," Marín said. "It has led us to create great inventions, conquering the air in different ways. However, no matter how much the invention moves us to new frontiers, the sensation of flight, of the wind, the feeling of breaking the laws of physics to raise the feet off the ground, is alien to us. Everything remains in the imagination.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.