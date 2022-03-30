Montecito Heights -- Roy Payan is a familiar face around here, involved in numerous big issues over the decades. Public safety. Cleaning up trash. Preserving open space. He’s played a role in it all.

Recently, Payan made headlines for his involvement in an issue that goes far beyond his hillside neighborhood.

The 64-year-old Payan sued the L.A. Community College District over its accessibility policy for students with disabilities. Payan, who became blind as an adult, enrolled at L.A. City College in 2016 but discovered he couldn’t access the website, email and text books. Lectures couldn’t be recorded either.

“How was I to take notes?” explains Payan, who filed a lawsuit in 2017 with a fellow disabled student. The case was headed to the Supreme Court before the district’s board voted to seek a resolution without going to the high court.

Activism & Advocacy

Currently, Payan is at USC working on his doctorate degree in public policy; his goal is to advocate on behalf of the disability community.

Payan’s path to his current pursuit is a natural outgrowth of his years of community involvement and activism in an area of Los Angeles he learned to call home. He credits his single mom with instilling in him a sense of giving back.

“She always told us to be sensitive to others,” he says. “And to help those around us who were suffering. That means all living things: humans and animals, trees and nature.”

As a teenager, Payan and his family moved from Clarksburg, a small town in Northern California, to Ramona Gardens in Boyle Heights in the '70s.

Payan and his brother got into trouble the first day of high school when they walked up to a group of boys wearing big baggy pants and bandanas around their heads – and asked why they were dressed that way.

“We had no idea what gangs were,” says Payan with a laugh recalling the confusing altercation that happened shortly after that innocent question. “We really were two country bumpkins.”

Moving to Montecito Heights

After high school and college, Payan did a stint overseas in the Navy and then returned to Los Angeles in the mid '80s. After living in the Brewery in Lincoln Heights, he moved to a home on a hill in Montecito Heights and became enmeshed in civic involvement.

A sobering incident prompted Payan to act. He and a fellow neighbor discovered another neighbor who had died almost a week ago – in their home alone. “That was heartbreaking,” admits Payan. “So many of us don’t know our neighbors.”

He joined the Red Cross Action Team and the local CERT believing both would be vehicles to not only save people when disaster strikes but also to provide avenues for residents to meet and help each other.

Neighborhood Leader

For years, Payan served on the Montecito Heights Neighborhood Association as well as the Arroyo Seco Neighborhood Council. He also worked to preserve Flat Top hill for open space.

For all the changes he has seen, the shifting demographics over the decades, Payan said the sense of community still endures.

“I love the closeness of my community and how we interact with our neighbors here,” he sums up. “That inspires me and gives me hope. “We can solve issues, but we gotta work together.”