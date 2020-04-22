Montecito Heights -- Was that actress Andie MacDowell and her daughters squeezing under a gate at Debs Park?

Yes, say Page 6, TMZ and other tabloid and celebrity sites.

The actress (remember her in Groundhog Day and Sex, Lies & Videotape?) and her adult daughters had apparently been hiking on the trails in Debs Park near the Audubon Center even though park trails have been closed across the city to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

It's not known whether MacDowell and her daughters knew the park paths were closed during the pandemic. But closure signs were posted near the trail entrance where MacDowell, walking a small dog, and daughters were photographed squeezing under on April 17, said What's New Today.

After the photos surfaced, MacDowell on Instagram said her daughters were in Montana but that post was later deleted, according to Page 6 and other tabloids.

Meanwhile, officials for the Audubon Center told Page 6 that MacDowell and daughters are welcome to return -- once the city lifts the emergency orders.

"We think Debs Park is a beautiful place, and we’d love to show her around when it’s safe to do so.”