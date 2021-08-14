Hermon -- Firefighters are battling a small brush fire that has so far charred about three acres of grass this afternoon near Debs Park.
The fire was reported at about 2:30 pm, and is burning uphill near 4100 block of N. Monterey Road, says Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
"There are currently no homes threatened but LAFD engines are in place at the top of the ridge (vicinity of Bushnell Way and Terrill Ave), prepared to deploy for structural defense if necessary," said an LAFD ALERT. "There are no evacuations in place and no injuries reported."
Photos showed water dropping helicopters flying in the area.
Update at 4:47 p.m.: The fire has been knocked down and contained to 7 acres, said the L A Fire Department. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. Clean up operations are expected to continue until Sunday.
Update @ 4:27 pm: Fire crews are holding the blaze to about 7 acres. No structures are threatened at this point.
pretty big and crazy fire in Debs Park just broke out pic.twitter.com/opSPpOJDSH— Melissa Graeber (@melissagraeber) August 14, 2021
