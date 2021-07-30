Montecito Heights -- Fire crews are responding to a brush fire this afternoon that is threatening to spread into Debs Park.

The fire began shortly after 3:30 pm near the 4500 block of Griffin Avenue, just east of the Arroyo Seco Parkway.

Water-dropping helicopters were seen dousing the flames, according to videos posted on Citizen.com

Update @ 4:19 pm: Firefighters contained the blaze to about one acre. There were no reports of injuries or damaged structures.