4570 Griffin

Montecito Heights -- Fire crews are responding to a brush fire this afternoon that is threatening to spread into Debs Park. 

The fire began shortly after 3:30 pm near the 4500 block of Griffin Avenue, just east of the Arroyo Seco Parkway.

Water-dropping helicopters were seen dousing the flames, according to videos posted on  Citizen.com

Update @ 4:19 pm: Firefighters contained the blaze to about one acre. There were no reports of injuries or damaged structures.

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

