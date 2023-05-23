MONTECITO HEIGHTS
How did a person who has a deep affinity for oceans with an undergraduate degree in marine biology … end up on, well, dry land?
“What we are doing on land affects the ocean,” says Evelyn Serrano, the new director of the Audubon Center at Debs Park. She chats under a pepper tree uphill from her office. Formerly a program manager at the Center, Serrano embraces the challenge of heading up the small organization that, over it's 20 years, has become a vital part of the community – human and natural.
“Everything is connected,” Serrano continues. “There is a notion that the people right next to the ocean are the only ones who affect the ocean, when really what we are doing all the way over here matters. I want people to understand that everything is interconnected.”
A native Angeleno who grew up in South Los Angeles, Serrano graduated from Cal State Santa Cruz and then landed a gig at the California Science Center, where she spent 12 years working in educational positions. She also studied for her Masters in Conservation Biology from Cal State Fullerton.
Now, Serrano spends a lot of time outside, checking on the status of the native plant nursery, a joint partnership with Theodore Payne Foundation. The nursery, closed to the public, houses plants to restore the surrounding habitat.
In addition to staying in touch with former director, Marcos Trinidad, Serrano relies on a core of volunteers who have been involved in the park before Audubon built the Center about 20 years ago. "That support has been amazing, especially those who come to our habitat restoration events."
“One of our big challenges is staffing, and we want to be open to the public more, but we are limited with what we can do,” explains Serrano. Another goal: get a pollinator garden planted
Serrano has planned various events for the year, including family movie nights, community science projects and bird walks. An annular eclipse on October 14 will be a big deal at the Center since it falls on a Saturday morning.
Lately, visitors seek information about native plants. Serrano happily guides them.
“I hope that anyone who visits us has a positive experience and will be ambassadors of the center.”
