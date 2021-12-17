Cortez family

The victim's father, Candelario Cortez, speaks with a reporter, standing with the the mother, Reyna. In the foreground are the victim's brother Jaime, and an unidentified friend.

Montecito Heights - “There is no motive behind this,” said LAPD Det. Alex Abundis a press conference this morning. “This is something I can’t explain.”

Det. Abundis - along with other police and city officials - joined with the family of Jason Cortez, a 29-year-old film professional from Virginia who was shot to death last September while visiting Debs Park.

The press conference was held at Audubon Center at Debs Park to officially announce the $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Cortez’s killer.

“This could’ve happened to anyone who came here,” said LAPD Capt. German Hurtado, commanding officer of the police department’s Hollenbeck Division.

Cortez was hiking with a friend on Sept. 10 at around 3:30 p.m. when Cortez was shot in the back by a small-caliber bullet, possibly a .22, Abundis said. Only one shot was fired, and the person hiking with Cortez was not injured. A bullet was later found in the area.

Another hiker, about 100 feet away, heard the shot and came back to help Cortez. Along the way, that witness saw a man pop out of the bushes, holding what may have been a rifle. The hiker provided police with a sketch of the suspect.

Cortez died on the trail.

The witness described the suspect as a male Latino, about 5-feet, 10 or 11 inches tall, in his 20s or 30s.

The shooting does not seem to be gang-related, Abundis said.

The Virginia resident had little connection with Los Angeles. His wife, Corina Solorzano, said Cortez came into town only the day before to help someone with a creative project.

Police questioned residents of a homeless camp in the park, but no firearms were found among them, Abundis said. The detective said that the park's surveillance cameras also did not catch the shooting since it happened deep in the trails. 

Cortez was a 2015 graduate of George Mason University in Virginia, majoring in film. At the time of his death, he worked as a media editor for the Washington D.C. bureau of CGTN, an English-language TV news service based in Beijing, China. Cortez was also active with Delta Kappa Alpha, an all-gender fraternity for cinematic professionals in which he sometimes acted as a mentor.

“I didn’t even know he helped a lot of kids,” Cortez’s father, Candelario Cortez, said shortly before Friday’s press conference started.

“He was a hard-working kid,” Candelario Cortez later told the assembled members of the press. “He liked to be behind the camera, just like you people.”

Jason's mother, Reyna Cortez, spoke to the press conference in Spanish.

"Como madre, una parte de mi corazón murió con mi hijo Jason," she said. 'As a mother, a piece of my heart died with my son, Jason.'

Cortez and Solorzano had only recently married after they had been together for five years. They had adopted a dog, which they had named Stella so that Cortez could yell to it like Marlon Brando in “Streetcar Named Desire,” Solorzano said.

This Christmas was to be Cortez and Solorzano’s first together as a married couple.

Jason Cortez and homicide suspect

Homicide victim Jason Cortez and a sketch of the suspected shooter.

