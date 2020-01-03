Map of 4700 Griffin Avenue

Montecito Heights -- A fire burned items at a homeless encampment and less than a quarter-acre of brush this afternoon in a ravine deep inside Debs Regional Park.

The fire broke out near the 4700 block of Griffin Avenue at 12:47 p.m. and was knocked down about 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was mostly knocked down by a water drop and the rest was extinguished by LAFD ground crews who hiked to the scene, the department reported.

The cause of fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

