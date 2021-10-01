The death of a man in a homeless encampment on the border of Lincoln Heights and Montecito Heights last month is now being investigated as a homicide, after an autopsy found he had been beaten to death, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The L.A. County Coroner confirmed that Marcus Pearson, a 35-year-old Black man, died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Police found Pearson’s body in a tent near Pasadena Street and Avenue 35 on Sept. 22, at around 11:30 pm. The call to the police came in initially as a medical emergency, the LAPD said.

The death was later ruled a homicide after the autopsy on Sept. 28.

Police did not release any information about possible suspects.