Map of Montecito Heights Recreation Center
Google Maps

MONTECITO HEIGHTS -- A man was found dead near the Montecito Recreation Center on Sunday afternoon but police do not suspect foul play.

Officers responded to calls of a man found lying on the floor outside of the recreation center at about 4 p.m., said Sgt. David Torres with LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division.

On arrival, the officers found a man in his late 50s or early 60s who had died of apparent natural causes, said Torres. He added that police found paperwork on the man suggesting he had medical issues.

The body was transported from the park by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

An Eastsider reader said families were celebrating Easter in the park the surrounds the recreation center as the coroner staff was removing the body. 

Lucy Guanuna is a freelance reporter covering crime, lifestyle and social justice in her native Los Angeles.

Tags

Load comments