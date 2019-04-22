MONTECITO HEIGHTS -- A man was found dead near the Montecito Recreation Center on Sunday afternoon but police do not suspect foul play.
Officers responded to calls of a man found lying on the floor outside of the recreation center at about 4 p.m., said Sgt. David Torres with LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division.
On arrival, the officers found a man in his late 50s or early 60s who had died of apparent natural causes, said Torres. He added that police found paperwork on the man suggesting he had medical issues.
The body was transported from the park by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
An Eastsider reader said families were celebrating Easter in the park the surrounds the recreation center as the coroner staff was removing the body.
