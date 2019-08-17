Montecito Heights -- A 21-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded early this morning in what detectives believe was a gang-related shooting outside a liquor store, the LAPD said.
Two persons who police believe were involved in the shooting have been detained but more suspects are being sought, according to detectives at the LAPD Hollenbeck Division.
The 21-year-old victim was later identified as Victor Cortez Jr., according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the men walked into a liquor store near the intersection of East Avenue 43 and Griffin Avenue about 1:20 a.m. As they exited, a vehicle pulled up and a suspect got out of the car and began arguing with the victims.
At some point, the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire on the two men, killing one, police said.
The two other victims -- described as Latino males, ages 18 and 19 -- were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Residents said they heard 5 to 7 shots, according to NBC 4.
A detailed description of the suspect or suspect vehicle was not immediately available.
A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective J. Ramirez, at the Hollenbeck Community Police
Station, (323) 342-8964 or 1-877-ASK-LAPD.
A young man killed in Montecito Heights this morning has been identified as Victor Cortez JR. His family says the 21 year old loved sports & his family. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/MqMHgYNoeP— Joy Benedict (@joybenedict) August 17, 2019
#MontecitoHeights, Los Angeles - Man Shot Twice - shot in the head and arm - reported on @CitizenApp_LA https://t.co/VgEOsWM4Dj— prs4GOD (@God4ever2017) August 17, 2019
