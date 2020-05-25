Montecito Heights -- One man was shot multiple times Sunday night in what police describe as a gang-related shooting.

The shooting took place at about 8 pm in the 4400 block of Berenice Avenue, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.

Three suspects, described as male Latinos, opened fire from a vehicle at the victim and then drove off.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Lopez did not have updated information on the man's condition.

No description of the suspects or their vehicle was immediately available.