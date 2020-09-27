Montecito Heights -- Police are investigating the shooting of a man who was found fatally wounded early this morning.
The LAPD responded to reports of a man down shortly after midnight near Griffin Avenue and Montecito Drive, said LAPD spokeswoman Norma Eisenman.
Officers found a victim, described as a male Latino, with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, she said.
There was no information immediately available about a suspect or suspects. It's not known if the victim was homeless or if the shooting was gang-related, Eisenman said.
The fatal shooting comes about four months after a man was shot and wounded nearby in what was believed to be a gang-related shooting on Bernice Avenue.
Correction: A previous version of this story said the earlier shooting on Bernice left one person dead. That's wrong. Was person was injured in that shooting.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.