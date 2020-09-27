Montecito Heights -- Police are investigating the shooting of a man who was found fatally wounded early this morning.

The LAPD responded to reports of a man down shortly after midnight near Griffin Avenue and Montecito Drive, said LAPD spokeswoman Norma Eisenman.

Officers found a victim, described as a male Latino, with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, she said.

There was no information immediately available about a suspect or suspects. It's not known if the victim was homeless or if the shooting was gang-related, Eisenman said.

The fatal shooting comes about four months after a man was shot and wounded nearby in what was believed to be a gang-related shooting on Bernice Avenue.

Correction: A previous version of this story said the earlier shooting on Bernice left one person dead. That's wrong. Was person was injured in that shooting.