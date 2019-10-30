Montecito Heights - A man killed when his SUV rolled over on the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) was publicly identified by the coroner's office today as 57-year-old Edwin Stamp of Los Angeles.

The crash occurred at 11:37 p.m. Sunday on the northbound 110 at Avenue 43, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said.

The black SUV went on the shoulder, rolled over and landed upside down in the slow lane of the freeway, Kimball said.

The sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, Kimball said.