Montecito Heights - A man in his 30s was killed late Sunday night when his SUV crashed into the right shoulder of the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway), authorities said today

The crash happened at 11:37 p.m. near Avenue 43, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said.

After hitting the shoulder, the black SUV rolled over and landed upside down in the slow lane of the freeway, Kimball said.

The sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, he said.

A SigAlert was issued, shutting down all lanes of the northbound Pasadena Freeway at Avenue 43 for the investigation and cleanup, he said.