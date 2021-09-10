debs park map

Google Maps

Montecito Heights -- Police this afternoon are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Debs Park.

The shooting was reported at about 4 pm on a trail in the park, said Tony Im with LAPD media relations.

The suspect was last seen headed near Griffin Avenue and Montecito Drive. He is described as a male Latino between the ages of 30 to 35 and was wearing a blue shirt.

No information was immediately available on the victim or the circumstances of the shooting.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments