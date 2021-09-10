Montecito Heights -- Police this afternoon are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Debs Park.

The shooting was reported at about 4 pm on a trail in the park, said Tony Im with LAPD media relations.

The suspect was last seen headed near Griffin Avenue and Montecito Drive. He is described as a male Latino between the ages of 30 to 35 and was wearing a blue shirt.

No information was immediately available on the victim or the circumstances of the shooting.