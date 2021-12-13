Montecito Heights -- A reward is offered in the shooting death of an aspiring film professional in Debs Park last September.

The City Council approved a motion from City Councilmember Gil Cedillo to offer a reward of up to $50,000 in the shooting death of Jason Cortez Nativi.

The 29-year-old native of Virginia was hiking in the park on the afternoon of Sept. 10 when he was fatally shot in the back, according to Cedillo’s motion.

L.A. Fire Department paramedics tried to resuscitate him, but Cortez was declared dead at the scene.

A witness later provided a sketch of a man who had been in the bushes holding a rifle, police said. The suspect was last seen headed near Griffin Avenue and Montecito Drive. He was described as a male Latino in his early 30s, wearing a blue shirt. But police have still made no arrests.

Cedillo's motion said the reward was needed because the suspect "could by their actions further terrorize and present a continuing and immediate menace to the rights of persons in the City.”

Cortez was a 2015 graduate of George Mason University in Virginia, majoring in film, according to the announcement of his virtual memorial, which identified him as Jason Cortez Nativi. Cortez, was also just married last year, according to a Go Fund Me page.

The virtual memorial was held by Delta Kappa Alpha, a fraternity for cinema professionals, of which Cortez was a member. Mourners spoke of Cortez's blossoming media career, and his skills as a gamer.