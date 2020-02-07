Montecito Heights -- A woman and friend made a gruesome discovery as they took a break from a hike at Debs Park on Thursday: A severed goat that had been left on a trail.
"I wanted to make people aware of this so hopefully it doesn’t happen again," said the woman who requested that her name not be published. She also provided two photos showing the goat head on the trail.
The woman and her friend were sitting on a bench on a hillside overlook above the Audubon Center at Debs Park when they noticed what she thought was chunk of wood on the trail. But passerby informed them it was a goat head.
She called a number for Debs Park that she found online and reported the animal remains.
"I’m an animal lover so I felt bad for it," she said. "I've never seen anything like that before."
