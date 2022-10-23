A large cat named Belle Boy stretches out on a porch

I was warned that a “no-show” was possible. That my interview subject was friendly but potentially elusive, so I might have to wait around. 

These are drawbacks of writing the celebrity profile. The ego, the yes-men handlers, and tip-toeing around sensitive topics. But interview a celebrity cat? I pounced.

A cat named Belle Boy walks across a lawn at Heritage Square museum

Belle Boy supervising his territory at Heritage Square Museum.
Cat named Belle licking the fingers of a little girl at Heritage Square Museum

Belle making sure everyone has clean hands.Photo: K Capaldi
Michelle Madden, a writer, animal lover and author of “111 Places In Milwaukee That You Must Not Miss,” is based in Eagle Rock.  Her Instagram: @m3timz

