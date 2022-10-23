I was warned that a “no-show” was possible. That my interview subject was friendly but potentially elusive, so I might have to wait around.
These are drawbacks of writing the celebrity profile. The ego, the yes-men handlers, and tip-toeing around sensitive topics. But interview a celebrity cat? I pounced.
That’s how I headed to Heritage Square Museum in Montecito Heights. I’ve been curious about this place for a long time. I’ve wondered about these neat Victorians along the 110 Freeway, beside the graffitied embankment and slim trickle of the Arroyo. The museum consists of five historic houses and other buildings relocated from around Los Angeles, arranged like a village. An Eastside treasure, for sure, so I figured even if I was stood up, there’d still be plenty to write about.
Most interviews with high-profile types begin with an assistant or PR person ushering the reporter into a quiet space before the subject is called in. This interview started with museum director Kori Capaldi and me shaking a treat pouch and making kissy-clucky sounds. While unconventional, it worked. From seemingly out of nowhere appeared a marmalade-hued vision of feline elegance.
Belle Boy, in the fluff.
He’s Heritage Square Museum’s resident cat, also known as lover of ear scratches, avid picnicker, ready lap-sitter and master mouser in his day. He’s a fan of museum events like movie nights, immersive theater and puppet shows. He’s Instagram-famous.
Belle Boy yawned, stretched and slowly approached. While I got zero diva vibes from him, he was in no hurry, exuding the confidence of one accustomed to the limelight with his every soundless step.
While waiting, Kori filled me in on the particulars. A neighbor moved and left Belle behind a decade ago. Thankfully he landed well, on four feet, at the museum where adoring staff believes he’s 12-14 years old. He gets regular vet care, premium meals, and evenings he retires to the Octagon House. Mornings, he begins his daily prowl: crashing visitors’ picnics, winding through the legs of tour groups, sprawling on staff desks and, like any savvy celeb, making appearances in the gift shop to promote his line of merchandise, including totes, aprons and stickers.
When Belle finally parked himself in front of us, we showered him with snacks and pats. A cobweb clung to his whiskers, and Kori explained that he was probably under the porch – a favorite spot during summertime. Minutes later, he sauntered back to his hideout. My moment with a celebrity cat was over like that.
While processing the encounter, I joined a tour given by Natalie Meyer, who blew my mind with tales of early L.A. Then I just wandered, ate an apple from the garden, enjoyed a coral tree’s shade and, hours later, found Belle under the porch, still lounging.
In the heart of bustling 2022 Los Angeles, this beloved cat and his fine museum stand as reminders of slower times, when anyone, Internet-famous or not, might sit on (or under) a porch and while the day away.
