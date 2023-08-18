Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Adam Baz describes raptors like Archie the barn owl as "killers. Meat eating killers."
Debs Park -- Falconer Adam Baz was explaining how raptors, such as the one-year-old barn owl named Archie, holding onto his leather glove, are “killers, they eat meat,” when a squirrel bounded across the picnic grounds in Debs Park.
“Not a good idea, buddy,” said Baz, and our little group laughs. We are here this early morning to experience up-close the power and majesty of these birds of prey. Through his Hawk on Hand encounters, Baz introduces his raptors to groups and individuals who want to learn about owls, hawks and falcons. Of course, my group is excited because part of the fun will be to have a flying bird land on our gloved hand.
There are few places where the public can do this, explains Baz, who has been offering these experiences for almost two years here in Debs Park. A bird biologist from the East Coast, Baz learned the art of falconry in upstate New York and then moved to Oregon where he trained his birds. He moved to Los Angeles two years ago for the entertainment business. But he also works in “high-end pest control” using his flock to chase away pigeons and seagulls from dumps, agricultural areas, shopping centers, etc.
Baz puts Archie away and moves to another box that’s been shaking. Inside, Jasper, a six-year-old Harris’s hawk, is anxious to get out, fly and eat. My group "oohs" as Baz brings out a large reddish-brown hawk with intense yellow eyes that gives out a frustrated growl. These birds are solitary creatures and hunters, Baz tells us. “They are not loyal to me; they are loyal to food.”
With a small pouch on his hip full of frozen mice parts, Baz attaches a tracker and bell onto Jasper’s back since he will be free flying. The falcon, with talons dug into Baz’s leather glove, scans the territory as Baz walks to a good place to fly the bird. Baz flashes a laser light onto a eucalyptus tree, and immediately the hawk springs up, out and away. At the tree, the bird flips around and heads back to Baz, who raises his arm. Jasper swoops downward and grazes the grass but quickly elevates to make a pinpoint landing back on Baz’s outstretched hand. He gobbles his mouse reward.
Our group gasps. “So quiet!” “So fast!”
Now it’s our turn; my daughter Katie goes first and when the bird returns to her hand, she is all smiles and speechless – just like everyone in our group.
After we've all had our turn, Baz returns Jasper to the box, and we ask questions about drones replacing raptors ("I am not worried about that"), and how falconry is changing. Baz tells us that more women and people of color are getting involved and challenging the “old white gruff hunters” who traditionally have been falconers. "There has been a shift, and it's an exciting place to be."
