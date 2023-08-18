A woman with a green shirt holds out her gloved hand as a large bird lands 1000

When six-year-old Jasper interacts with the public, his owner Baz wants him 'hungry' but not 'starving.' Hawks on Hand participant Katie Hughes greets Jasper.

Debs Park -- Falconer Adam Baz was explaining how raptors, such as the one-year-old barn owl named Archie, holding onto his leather glove, are “killers, they eat meat,” when a squirrel bounded across the picnic grounds in Debs Park.

“Not a good idea, buddy,” said Baz, and our little group laughs. We are here this early morning to experience up-close the power and majesty of these birds of prey. Through his Hawk on Hand encounters, Baz introduces his raptors to groups and individuals who want to learn about owls, hawks and falcons. Of course, my group is excited because part of the fun will be to have a flying bird land on our gloved hand.

A man with green hat holds up a barn owl that is spreading its wings

Adam Baz describes raptors like Archie the barn owl as "killers. Meat eating killers."

217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Load comments