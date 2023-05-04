MONTECITO HEIGHTS
Telling stories
Creative brain cells were recently zig-zagging off the walls at Latona Elementary School’s multipurpose room. Students were letting their imaginations run wild as adult mentors typed furiously onto their laptops capturing the wondrous things that were going on in those young heads.
- “Can we make him an ice dragon? That would be cool!”
- “OK, the mayor congratulates him for stopping the meteor and gives him a check for a million dollars!”
- “The bird wants to…do something…bad!”
- “They use a Nerf gun to stop the zombies!”
It may seem silly, but this is all part of the process of Young Storytellers, an arts education non-profit that uses the power of storytelling to boost a student’s creativity and imagination – skills that will come in handy in education and in life. There are more than 400 volunteers in Los Angeles who mentor almost 600 students in 34 schools.
Mentors pair up with elementary, middle and high school students for weekly creative writing sessions; for nine weeks, students meet one-on-one with a mentor to write a short original script. The program culminates with real actors performing their stories live on-stage for them, their families and peers.
"Most of our mentors are creatives, although our corporate sponsors allow their employees to be a part of the program," says Jaylene Chung, Latona mentor and Director of Development and Communications for Young Storytellers.
Chung was drawn to the program because it stresses imagination as a way for students "to explore their identity with an adult who encourages them."
This Latona class is midway through the program; this week, pairs are working on transitions, crafting how scenes move into the next. These mentors are pros in asking questions:
- “How can we show her motivation? What can we have her do?”
- “Now, this changes everything. Her dad is against her going to beauty school – what’s his reason?”
- “Is Roger still a phoenix or did he turn back into Roger?”
- “We know the backstory, but how do we let the audience know?”
Scene logic is carefully scrutinized. Kids slow down and think, envisioning scenes and characters, action and dialogue – all with the help of their mentors who champion the silly, applaud the ridiculous and help a young person believe in themselves.
