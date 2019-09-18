Google Street view of Budd Wiener Park

Monterey Hills -- There's plenty of green space amid the hilltop condo communities here. But most it is on private property or fenced off.

The only public park on this densely developed hilltop of about 1,700 condos is Budd Wiener Park, a small (less than one-acre) block of grass ringed by a few trees and benches. 

Now, by using surplus bond funds, the city is preparing a modest makeover for the patch of parkland after Monterey Hills residents and the Arroyo Seco Neighborhood Council sought improvements.

If city park commissioners agree, the L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks will spend $44,000 on new walking paths, shaded benches and shade trees.

The commissioners are scheduled to vote on the matter at today's meeting.

