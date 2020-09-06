Sunrise viewed from Mt. Washington during heat wave

Sunrise after a sleepless Mount Washington night.

Mount Washington -- It was a relatively small power outages as these things go. But when it's your power that goes out -- on what was most likely the hottest night in recent memory -- then it's a big deal. 

That what happened to Todd Frankel, one of 270 Mount Washington LADWP customers who lost power from 4 pm on Saturday until 7:45 am today, he said. Here is Frankel's account of what happened:

Expect another hot day and night ahead. 

According to the National Weather Service, it was already in the low 80s across much of metropolitan Los Angeles by 8 am this morning.

Tags

Load comments