Mount Washington -- It was a relatively small power outages as these things go. But when it's your power that goes out -- on what was most likely the hottest night in recent memory -- then it's a big deal.

That what happened to Todd Frankel, one of 270 Mount Washington LADWP customers who lost power from 4 pm on Saturday until 7:45 am today, he said. Here is Frankel's account of what happened:

. "We experienced a hellish night in our house because of no a/c. The temperature inside stayed at about 85 degrees all night. It was also too warm to stay outside. I've never experienced anything like this. I called DWP and they explained the power outage occurred when a circuit breaker for our area (serving 270 customers) shut itself down for unknown reasons. Due to all the power outages across the City, DWP could not even assign a team to investigate our outage until 6 am this morning. The power came back on a short time later. Had the power not come back on, we were planning a trip to a family member's home where the a/c was working. Besides the sleepless night and sweat, we felt bad for our husky dog. Too much fur for this weather!"

Expect another hot day and night ahead.

According to the National Weather Service, it was already in the low 80s across much of metropolitan Los Angeles by 8 am this morning.