Mount Washington -- The owner of the historic Southwest Museum says it has tentatively found an organization to takeover and revive the historic landmark. But it wont identify the group just yet.
More than three years ago when The Autry Museum of the American West, which took over the Southwest in 2003, announced that it was “seeking organizations to propose innovative and financially sustainable concepts” for the Mount Washington property and the nearby Casa de Adobe.
The Autry said it was open to proposals from arts organizations and educational institutions to historic property developers and private businesses.
Today, in response to an inquiry by The Eastsider, the Autry issued a statement saying that it had "recently executed a pre-development agreement" with an entity to revitalize and reuse the two sites. "While specific details have not yet been determined, the selected respondent will spend the next several months exploring the best path forward."
The Autry did not identify the "selected respondent."
The Arroyo Arts Collective and several other Northeast L.A. arts groups did submit a proposal. "We didn't receive any response," said Ralph Waxman, co-president of the collective. "We never heard anything."
The Autry has tried before to partner with others to operate the Southwest while battling critics who claimed promises to run as a full-fledged museum were never honored.
While the Autry has invested millions in the Southwest, the facility is closed for much of the year to the public, and most of its valuable collection of Native American artifacts has been moved to a storage facility in Burbank.
