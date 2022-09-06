Southwest Museum Exterior 600

The Southwest Museum opened in 1914. Photo by Martha Benedict

Mount Washington -- The owner of the historic Southwest Museum says it has tentatively found an organization to takeover and revive the historic landmark. But it wont identify the group just yet.

More than three years ago when The Autry Museum of the American West, which took over the Southwest in 2003, announced that it was “seeking organizations to propose innovative and financially sustainable concepts” for the Mount Washington property and the nearby Casa de Adobe.

