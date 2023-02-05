Coast Live Oak seedlings in nursery pots

Coast live oak seedlings in nursery pots at the Akuutet Learning Nursery in Elyria Canyon Park.

Mount Washington -- An abandoned nursery in Elyria Canyon Park is being restored as a place for plants and people – and you can help.

The Akuutet Learning Nursery (Tongva for butterfly) will introduce youth of all ages and backgrounds to our local nature, explains Tawny de Guzman, nursery and restoration coordinator with the Mountains, Restoration and Conservancy Authority. .

Red Barn building on the grounds of Elyria Canyon Park

A big red barn in Elyria Canyon Park will be part of the new Akuutet Learning Nursery.

