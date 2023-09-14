Be a champion for community news and stories. Support journalism that hits home.

Southwest Museum Station

Southwest Museum Station

Mount Washington -- The LADWP said that Mylar balloons brought down power lines early this morning, knocking out electrical service to more than 1,000 customers, including the nearby A Line train station.

The foil-like balloons that came in contact with the wires caused the lines to fall in two spots in the 4600 block of Marmion Way, according to the L.A. Department of Water and Power and the L.A. Fire Department. 

