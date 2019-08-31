Mount Washington -- A cement truck rolled down a hill and collided with an auto and the garage of a single family home this morning, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
The driver was able to get out of the truck before the crash, which took place at about 10:30 am in the 3800 block of North Glenalbyn Drive. No injuries were reported.
#Battalion2 companies responded to the physical rescue where a cement truck had rolled down a steep embankment into a single family residence’s garage. There were no injuries. 📸BC Spence ........#LAFDcentral #Firestation44 #physicalrescue #heavyrescue3 #trafficaccident pic.twitter.com/ozUfrtAJu6— LAFD Central (@LAFDcentral) August 31, 2019
Building inspectors have been called in to inspect the home, and firefighters collected the belongings and medication of three persons who might not be able to return to the home, said LAFD.
Firefighters have also created a dike to control the spread of fuel from the truck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.