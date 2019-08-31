Mount Washington -- A cement truck rolled down a hill and collided with an auto and the garage of a single family home this morning, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The driver was able to get out of the truck before the crash, which took place at about 10:30 am in the 3800 block of North Glenalbyn Drive. No injuries were reported.

#Battalion2 companies responded to the physical rescue where a cement truck had rolled down a steep embankment into a single family residence’s garage. There were no injuries. 📸BC Spence ........#LAFDcentral #Firestation44 #physicalrescue #heavyrescue3 #trafficaccident pic.twitter.com/ozUfrtAJu6 — LAFD Central (@LAFDcentral) August 31, 2019

Building inspectors have been called in to inspect the home, and firefighters collected the belongings and medication of three persons who might not be able to return to the home, said LAFD.

Firefighters have also created a dike to control the spread of fuel from the truck.