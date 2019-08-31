Google Map of 3800 Glenalbyn

Mount Washington --  A cement truck rolled down a hill and collided with an auto and the garage of a single family home this morning, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The driver was able to get out of the truck before the crash, which took place at about 10:30 am in the 3800 block of North Glenalbyn Drive. No injuries were reported. 

Building inspectors have been called in to inspect the home, and firefighters collected the belongings and medication of three persons who might not be able to return to the home, said LAFD.

Firefighters have also created a dike to control the spread of fuel from the truck.

