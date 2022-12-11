Mark Kenyon shows his plaque of appreciation from LA City

Mount Washington -- An engineer who spent 30 years building critical software for the aerospace industry, Mark Kenyon never dreamed he’d wind up his professional career … planting trees.

The Mount Washington resident had no inkling that one day in 2011, when he joined his wife, Clare Marter Kenyon, for a volunteer tree planting on Fuji Hill in Eagle Rock, he’d be tapped to lead the then-nascent nonprofit, North East Trees (NETLA).

