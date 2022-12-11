Mount Washington -- An engineer who spent 30 years building critical software for the aerospace industry, Mark Kenyon never dreamed he’d wind up his professional career … planting trees.
The Mount Washington resident had no inkling that one day in 2011, when he joined his wife, Clare Marter Kenyon, for a volunteer tree planting on Fuji Hill in Eagle Rock, he’d be tapped to lead the then-nascent nonprofit, North East Trees (NETLA).
Last Friday, Kenyon retired from NETLA after 11 years as director. He was honored with an Award of Recognition from the City of Los Angeles for his service, along with a commemoration from the Board of Directors.
Kenyon’s handiwork can be seen throughout North East Los Angeles.
During Kenyon’s tenure, NETLA planted more than 50,000 trees, created and restored habitat in over 50 urban parks, established a youth-led native plant nursery, greened and cooled several school playgrounds, trained and employed hundreds of local youth, and brought over $20 million in green investments to underserved communities across Los Angeles County.
“Mark Kenyon has been one of our most tireless and dedicated leaders at North East Trees,” says Aaron Thomas, NETLA Director of Urban Forestry. “Mark combined his passion for the community and his innovation as a software engineer to lead our organization into the new millennium.”
“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve North East Trees for the past decade,” says Kenyon. Even though he won’t be at the helm of NETLA, Kenyon says he will continue to support and volunteer for the organization.
Expect to see him out among the oaks and sycamores and all the trees of NELA.
(Cheryl Leutjen serves as Vice-President of the Board of Directors of NETLA.)
