4600 E San Andreas map

Google Maps

Mount Washington -- A fire damaged a hillside duplex this morning, and a firefighter was taken to a hospital for examination.

Firefighters were sent to the 4600 block of East San Andreas Avenue at 10:54 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The firefighters appeared to have gained the upper hand on the fire within about 45 minutes. The flames were fully extinguished in an hour and 17 minutes, said Margaret Stewart of the LAFD.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital "for a medical concern -- non- traumatic -- in fair condition," Stewart said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Heavy Fire in House @CitizenApp

4649 San Andreas Ave 11:00:57 AM PDT

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments