Mount Washington -- A fire damaged a hillside duplex this morning, and a firefighter was taken to a hospital for examination.
Firefighters were sent to the 4600 block of East San Andreas Avenue at 10:54 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The firefighters appeared to have gained the upper hand on the fire within about 45 minutes. The flames were fully extinguished in an hour and 17 minutes, said Margaret Stewart of the LAFD.
One firefighter was taken to a hospital "for a medical concern -- non- traumatic -- in fair condition," Stewart said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Heavy Fire in House @CitizenApp4649 San Andreas Ave 11:00:57 AM PDT
