Mount Washington -- Firefighters tonight climbed through "excessive storage conditions" to extinguish a fire in the attic of a home in 18 minutes. No injuries were reported.
The fire started about 7:45 p.m. in a three-story, single-family home on a hillside in the 1400 block of Killarney Avenue, near Elyria Canyon Park, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Twenty-eight firefighters fought the blaze, and it was out at 8:03 p.m., Prange said.
No injuries were reported, according to Prange.
