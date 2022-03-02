Mount Washington -- On each episode of his SiriusXM show, “Mighty” Manfred Jones drops that he’s broadcasting “from the gentle slope of Mount Washington.” Yep, that’s our Mount Washington.

Besides hosting the Mighty Manfred Program on the Underground Garage channel, Jones is also a longtime member of the rock-n-roll band the Woggles (new record is coming this summer). His other band is the Magnificent, which covers mostly 60s soul music, with some originals.

Jones has called the Eastside home since moving from Georgia in 2006. Later on, he moved to what he calls the "Cypress Park side of Mt. Washington."

We had a quick chat about the show (9 am-2 pm weekdays), the Woggles, and his favorite haunts.

What do you like about Mount Washington?

What I like is just the lay of the land. The hillside, the ridge. One of the great things about this particular ridge of Mt Washington is when we have our spring. It’s just very, very lush. Cultural-wise, there’s just more things that I’m interested in happening on this side of town than on any other part of town.

What are some favorite things to do on this side of town?

One of my favorite fast-food restaurants, though they will tell you it’s slow-cooked fast food, is the Oinkster on Colorado. Of course, there’s Senor Fish over there too, and I can walk to Footsies. If we go down to Silver Lake, the Red Lion is a favorite haunt of mine.

What’s your approach to a show or selecting music?

When I’m putting together the show, I can still tailor it to represent the … songs I think maybe don’t get as much airtime that are interesting for whatever reason. We’re still playing “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Satisfaction,'' but at the same time, we’re playing “Empty Heart” and “I Feel Free,” songs that for lack of a better term would be referred to as being deep cuts.

What’s coming up for the Woggles?

We just recorded five songs last week in Athens. We recorded last June in Highland Park at Dave Klein’s studio.