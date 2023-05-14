Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Mount Washington -- Activist-turned-politician Gloria Molina, who served on the Los Angeles City Council and the county's Board of Supervisors, as well as in the State Assembly, died tonight, according to her family.
"It is with heavy hearts that our family announces Gloria’s passing this evening," said the family's Facebook post. "She passed away at her home in Mt. Washington, surrounded by our family."
The 74-year-old announced in March that she had been battling cancer for the past three years.
"I've lived a long, fulfilling and beautiful life," Molina said in the post from March. "You should know that I'm not sad. I enter this transition in life feeling so fortunate. I have an amazing and caring family, wonderful friends, and worked with committed colleagues and a loyal team. Throughout my life I've had the support of many people."
Molina, who grew up in Pico Rivera and has lived in Mount Washington and El Sereno, was active in the early days of the Chicano movement, becoming an advocate for women's health issues, which she continued into her elected offices. At one point, she founded a Nurse Mentoring Program through local community colleges to address a nurse shortage.
She first won elective office in 1982, winning the 56th Assembly District seat and becoming the first Latina elected to that body.
She won the City Council's First District seat in 1987, and was elected to the Board of Supervisors from the county's First District in 1991, becoming the board's first Latina member. She served there until 2014. One year later, she and lost to incumbent José Huizar in the 14th Council District election.
Molina, according to an obituary, is survived by her husband, Ron Martinez, daughter Valentina Martinez, son-in-law Brendan Curran, grandson Santiago, as well as nine siblings: Gracie, Irma, Domingo, Bertha, Mario, Sergio, Danny, Olga and Lisa.
"In lieu of flowers," according to the obit, "Gloria's family requests that donations be made to Casa 0101 and LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in her memory to inspire and empower future generations through the arts."
"We will miss celebrating with her on Christmas Eve, hosted at her home decked out in a new theme for the holidays and [nourished] with handmade tamales and a holiday feast with all the trimmings," said the post on Facebook tonight. "We will miss watching Gloria the artist, seeing her imagine and create beautiful quilts that tell the story of our Mexican roots, and Gloria the teacher, who shares her passion with others so that they too can express themselves through this art."
