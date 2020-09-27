A man is in stable condition after being shot early this morning in the Mount Washington area, authorities said. The suspect remains at large.

The incident occurred at 1:50 a.m. in a large apartment complex at 120 E. Avenue 40, according to an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department's Northeast Station.

The man, who was from outside the area, was struck by gunfire in an incident that may have been gang-related, police said.