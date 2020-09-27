A man is in stable condition after being shot early this morning in the Mount Washington area, authorities said. The suspect remains at large.
The incident occurred at 1:50 a.m. in a large apartment complex at 120 E. Avenue 40, according to an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department's Northeast Station.
The man, who was from outside the area, was struck by gunfire in an incident that may have been gang-related, police said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.