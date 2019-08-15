Mount Washington -- An attic fire in a three-story hillside home was extinguished last night before spreading to other homes or causing any serious injuries, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The fire was reported at 12:29 a.m. in the 400 block of Crane Boulevard.
One person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, but no hospitalizations were made as a result of the fire.
