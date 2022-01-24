300 block of Ave 38 map

Mount Washington -- A man was shot to death Sunday night as he was walking down a street, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. in the 300 block of West Avenue 38, according to LAPD spokesperson Rosario Cervantes.

The victim was walking down the street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and he was struck by shots fired from the vehicle.

The man, a Latino believed to be in his mid 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not known if the shooting was gang-related.

Update @ 10:57 am: The victim has been identified as Marlon Cisneros, 26, of Los Angeles, according to the coroner's office and the LAPD.

